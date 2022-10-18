Man who defiled minor tells court ‘they agreed to get married’

A man who was charged with defiling a 14-year-old girl in 2020 when he was 18 told an Eldoret court that the two had agreed to get married.

In a statement filed in court, the accused said they were lovers in a relationship destined for marriage.

The accused, now 20, was a farmhand in the neighbourhood. He said the girl had approached him to help her join Form One, but he told her he could not pay her school fees but was ready to marry her.

The man, who was accused of defiling the girl on two occasions in his house, said her mother had incited her to sue him after they two agreed to nurture their relationship.

The charge sheet stated the accused defiled the girl between November 23 and 26, 2020 in Kapseret sub-county.

He denied the charge before Chief Magistrate Dennis Mikoyan.

The case has been adjourned several times since October 2020 because prosecution witnesses failed to appear in court.

The magistrate has now directed the investigating officer to ensure all bonded witnesses appear in court.