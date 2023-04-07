Man, 55, gets 210 years in jail for rape, violent robberies
An Eldoret court has jailed a 55-year-old man to 210 years in jail for several capital offences including rape, defilement and violent robberies.
Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Naomi Wairimu ordered that the sentence against Humphrey Shilisia run concurrently.
The convict, Shilisia, alongside three other suspects were charged with violently robbing three people in separate incidents. The other suspects among them Shilisia’s wife, Amina Melisi, were acquitted as there was no sufficient evidence to convict them.
Shilisia faced another charge of sexually assaulting his victim on the day of the robbery.
A medical report presented in court showed beyond doubt that Shilisia raped his victim.
The convict has 14 days to appeal the sentence.