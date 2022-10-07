Man 43, charged with defiling is 10--year-old daughter

A 43-year-old farmer has denied a charge of incest in an Eldoret court.

A.W. appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Menya on Friday, charged with defiling his 10-year-old daughter on his matrimonial bed in Kapseret sub-county, Uasin Gishu.

Prosecutors told the court that he defiled the girl several times in September.

The abuse was discovered by a teacher at a local primary school, where the girl is a Grade Five pupil. The man is separated from the girl’s mother.

Medical examination

Teachers had noticed that the girl was walking with difficulty and when asked, she revealed what had happened to her.

The abuse was then reported at the Langas Police Station. A medical examination at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital confirmed that the girl was defiled.

Prosecutors applied for another medical examination to ascertain whether the girl was infected with sexually transmitted disease.

This is after teachers who examined the girl at school suspected that she might have been infected.

The man is awaiting the court’s decision on whether he will be released on bond before his trial begins.

Prosecutors have lined up eight witnesses, including the girl and her mother as key witnesses.