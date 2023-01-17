LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba will be accorded Kalenjin burial rites - Family

The family of slain LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich alias Chiloba has said that he will be buried Tuesday in line with Kalenjin burial rites.

A cousin, Ms Caustencia Tanui, said he will be buried at his father's Sergoit home in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

“We shall observe all our community burial traditions. Since he was still a bachelor, his body will be moved straight from the mortuary to funeral service ahead of his internment,” she explained.

In most Kalenjin-speaking communities, anyone who dies without a child or being married is interred without spending the night at their homes.

“I know people are speculating many things but it will be just an ordinary burial. Whether he was gay or not that does not concern us because he is our kin and we shall accord him a befitting send-off,” she said.

Chiloba's body was picked from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary on Tuesday morning around 11am.

Mourners when they picked the body of slain LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on January 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

A hearse carrying the body of slain LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on January 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The activist was murdered and his body stuffed into a metal box before being dumped along a road at Kipkenyo area.

Five suspects gave since been arraigned in court with police given 21 days to finalise their investigations and charge them.

They include the prime suspect Jacktone Odhiambo, who lived with Chiloba in Kimumu area, who will be taken back to court on January 31 to be charged.

A post-mortem revealed that he died from asphyxia, which is suffocation that occurs when the body is deprived of oxygen.