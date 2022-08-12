Jonathan Bii, Jackson Mandago, Gladys Shollei win Uasin Gishu top seats

Deputy President William Ruto bagged all the three county seats-Governor, Senate and Woman Representative in his Uasin Gishu County.

Jonathan Bii alias 'Koti Moja' was at 4am on Friday declared of the winner of the gubernatorial seat after garnering 214,036 votes against 127,013 votes of his main challenger Zedekiah Bundrotich alias Buzeki who vied as Independent.

Mr Bii has in the previous elections made unsuccessful attempts in the Soy Parliamentary seat on a Kanu ticket but this seems to have favoured him after dumping the Independence Party to join United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mr Buzeki was also making his second attempt at the county's top after losing to the outgoing Governor Jackson Mandago with 82,869 votes against 126,681 in Jubilee Party primaries.

With the county being cosmopolitan, Mr Bii promised the residents that his administration will not sideline any part noting that it is now time to work for the people.

The turnout in the entire county seemed to be very low with county Returning Officer Irene Mutai disclosing that with 506,138 votes, only 350,407 came out to vote on Tuesday translating to just 69.64 percent.

Mr Mandago also managed to bag the Senate seat after garnering 252, 800 votes beating former radio presenter Robert Kemei (Independent) who got 94,875 votes.

He has been the county boss for the last 10 years and his candidacy before the UDA primaries brought a lot of tensions in DP Ruto's camp.

Some leaders like Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who was leaning towards Nairobi based lawyer Kipchumba Karori had said that after being a governor for the two terms threshold, he should have joined Dr Ruto's presidential campaign team arguing that he would be given a Cabinet slot.

In a rejoinder, Governor Mandago said since UDA presidential candidate was from Uasin Gishu County, there was no need of a Cabinet slot being reserved for Dr Ruto's home turf.

The current Woman Representative Gladys Shollei was reelected after polling at 292,154 votes and her challenger of Independent Kemei Dorcas Chebet got 54,742.

Initially Governor Mandago caused commotion after he asked the RO why the announcement delayed forcing Ms Mutai to threaten that she could suspend the process.