Ipoa investigates rogue police officers in Eldoret

Rogue police officers in Eldoret who are allegedly colluding with criminals to terrorise residents of the town are being investigated by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa).

There has been an outcry over unwarranted arrests by the officers, who are colluding with criminals to harass and extort residents of the North Rift town, including traders.

The Ipoa launched the investigation three months ago, but has yet to release its report. Civil rights groups have called for the release of the report, alleging that officers are committing extrajudicial killings in the town.

The Ipoa is also gathering evidence linking some police officers to mysterious disappearances and murders of street children in Eldoret town.

On Thursday, Ipoa chairperson Anne Makori said the agency was assessing witness statements to enable the authority to make recommendations on how to address the matter.

"The authority is finalising the recording of witness statements after which it will make appropriate recommendations to address the findings," Ms Makori said, while confirming that the matter was still under investigation.

Street children killings

The authority dispatched a team of rapid investigators in February to look into allegations that some police officers were involved in the killing of street children during ongoing security operations in Eldoret town.

The investigation follows the death of street child Keith Moses on February 27, allegedly at the hands of police, which the civil society has described as an extrajudicial killing.

"The matter in question is still under investigation by the Ipoa," Ms Makori said in a release issued by Denis Oketch, head of communications.

She said the Ipoa would make recommendations on how to deal with the matter either through the criminal justice system or through internal disciplinary mechanisms.

Human rights groups in the region have taken issue with the Ipoa over delays in making the matter public and taking disciplinary action against police officers found guilty.

"We fail to understand why the Ipoa has taken so long to release the report despite sending a team of investigators in February to look into the allegations," the groups, led by Kimutai Kirui, said.

A front view of Eldoret Central Police Station in Uasin Gishu County on June 2, 2023.

Photo credit: Titus Ominde | Nation Media Group

Three police officers

The civil society groups had written to the Ipoa demanding action against three police officers from Eldoret Central police station who were behind the harassment and disappearance of the street children.

"The authority should speed up the investigation so that the street families can get justice," said Mr Kirui, adding that street children have a right to life and it is against human rights to abuse or kill them.

Most of the street children have been moved out of Eldoret town as it prepares to host a devolution conference next month.

Haki Africa, a human rights group, launched an investigation into the killings of street children in Eldoret town earlier this year.

Haki Africa's rapid response officer, Mr Fredrick Odhiambo Ojiro, said they had received information and requests to investigate serious human rights violations during the security operation late last year to restore order in the town.