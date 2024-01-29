IEBC gazettes fresh list of Uasin Gishu MCAs after court revokes nine UDA names

The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted a fresh list of nominated members of the Uasin Gishu County Assembly after the High Court revoked the nomination of nine MCAs from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Only three nominated MCAs have survived and made it to the new list.

The MCAs whose nominations have been revoked are James Wachira, Belinda Chebichi, David Waiganjo, Rhodah Cheruiyot, Nancy Kiboi, Hassan Chepkoech, Sarah Abdi, Migraine Chebet and Juliet Chelimo.

According to IEBC Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein Marjan, the fresh list complies with a High Court ruling that directed for the gazettement of a new list within 14 days.

Reacting to the news, the nine former MCAs vowed to appeal the High Court judgment. They said Judge Reuben Nyakundi did not consider their defense while delivering the ruling.

The affected MCAs

The former nominated MCAs regretted that the judgment had stopped the good work they had been doing for the people of Uasin Gishu County.

“We are dismayed by the outcome of the court ruling that did not pay attention to the evidence we presented. As such, we have resolved to soldier on until we get justice,” said their spokesperson, James Wachira.

Wachira said they are exploring the possibility of filing an appeal against Justice Nyakundi’s judgment.

“The judgment was not in our favour, but we are not discouraged to continue seeking justice,” he said.

On Wednesday, Justice Nyakundi ordered IEBC to de-gazette the names of the affected MCAs within 14 days and gazette the approved list within the same period.

The court also directed that persons whose names have been revoked will no longer be accorded the status, rights, privileges, and any other entitlement as members of the County Assembly of Uasin Gishu.

Revoked nomination

The tribulations of the affected MCAs started on March 15, 2023, when a Magistrate Court nullified their nomination.

While revoking the nominations, Chief Magistrate Dennis Mikoyani ruled that the list of MCAs had been gazetted illegally given that it had been rejected by the Political Parties Tribunal.

This was after two residents of Uasin Gishu County – Celestine Mutai and Robert Kiptanui – filed a petition.

The affected MCAs appealed the ruling before an election petition court presided over by Justice Stephen Riech, who, on September 1, 2023, upheld the ruling, noting that the lower court did not error in the ruling.

Justice Riech further said UDA did not follow the law when nominating the MCAs.

Following the judgment, the affected former MCAs now have the option of moving to the Court of Appeal.

In the event the appellate court rules against them, they would then have the option of moving to the Supreme Court.