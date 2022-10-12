Huge fire destroys iconic Eldoret Club

The iconic members-only Eldoret Club has been razed to the ground in a fire incident suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

The fire which started at 3am, extensively damaged the social joint, popular for hosting high-ranking members of society from all spheres of life.

the club also has a nine-hole golf course as well as other recreational facilities.

A worker at the facility told the Nation that the fire started in the kitchen area and quickly swept through the conference hall, lounge, family room, snooker room, and dining area.

Firefighters from Uasin Gishu County government were still battling the inferno on Wednesday mid-morning.