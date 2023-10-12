High Court allows Uasin Gishu County Assembly to resume sittings

The High Court has handed Uasin Gishu County Assembly a reprieve after setting aside an order suspending its operations.

Justice Wananda Anuro ruled that an application by lawyer Zephaniah Yego representing the clerk to the county assembly satisfied the court as to its merit.

He said it was for the sake of public interest to set aside earlier orders, which suspended sessions a week ago.

"I am persuaded that the orders issued by this court on October 3 may have unfairly paralysed the county assembly, hence prejudice to the rest of the county on service delivery. It is for this reason that the court has suspended the earlier orders,” ruled Justice Anuro.

The judge said the issue of the illegality of gender parity at the county assembly is still active in the same court pending a hearing on October 18.

The High Court in Eldoret last week issued a temporary injunction suspending all legislative sittings of the County Assembly of Uasin Gishu after Eldoret human rights activist Kimutai Kirui challenged the legality of the assembly citing constitutional gender considerations.

Mr Kirui moved to court after an earlier court decision vacated the nomination of 10 United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MCAs to fulfil the two-third gender requirement and marginalised groups. The court decision had dealt a blow to the operations of the county assembly, coming after an earlier nullification of the nomination of the MCAs.

In his petition, Mr Kirui argues that the county assembly is not fully and duly constituted until all members are fully nominated and their names published in the Kenya Gazette.

Mr Kirui told the court that the assembly falls short of the required membership because women and marginalised are not adequately represented.

He claimed that out of the 44 members, there are currently 34 members after 10 of them were ruled to have been illegitimately nominated to the assembly.

The House currently has a membership of 34- out of which 27 are male and seven females.

Elected members are 30- comprising three females and 27 males.

Out of the initial 14 Nominated MCAs, 12 were female and two were male. Nullification of the nomination of 10 affected—eight females and two males, leaving four Nominated MCAs (all female).

Section 191 of the Constitution requires county assemblies to observe gender balance and diversity. It says not more than two-thirds of the members of any county assembly or county executive committee shall be of the same gender.

In effect, according to the one-third gender rule, at least 11 of the House members should be female.

Justice Anuro noted that there have been no reports that the county assembly has been operating since the order was issued, a clear indication that activities at the assembly have been at a standstill.

While making an application, Mr Yego pleaded with the court saying there had been an operational crisis at the county assembly since the order was issued.