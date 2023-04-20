Gun stolen from retired intelligence officer recovered in Eldoret

Detectives in Eldoret have recovered a gun after it was stolen from a retired senior National Intelligence Service officer in an attack on the outskirts of the town two months ago. —

Mr Hosea Bowen, who was based in Trans Nzoia, was attacked by two armed men in Cherunya estate, after driving out of a friend's compound where he had dropped him off on the night of April 19.

Speaking to the media in his office, Uasin Gishu County director of criminal investigations Peter Kimulwo said his officers recovered the firearm from two suspects in Mwiruti village, following a tip-off from the public.

Mr Kimulwo said the suspects, upon being cornered by detectives during the operation, showed them where they had hidden the gun under a sofa in their house.

He said the retired officer was forced to comply with the orders of the gang to surrender his gun and mobile phone since they were armed with a knife and other weapons.

One of the gang members threatened to stab him in the neck should he defy their order to surrender his gun.

The two men aged 25 and 35 years are being held at Langas police station.

"We shall charge them with two counts, including robbery with violence and illegal handling of the stolen government firearm that was loaded with nine rounds of ammunition," said Mr Kimulwo.

The police boss said the gang members had used two rounds of ammunition out of the nine loaded in the firearm in robbery attacks.