GSU officer killed by bandits in Turkana: ‘My son died at his first posting’

One of the four police officers who were killed by bandits along the Kitale - Lodwar highway, Turkana county a week ago was buried on Tuesday in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu county.

It was an emotional send-off for Brian Kimutai Bett, 28 a General Service Unit (GSU) officer died in a fierce confrontation with bandits alongside his three other colleagues and seven others injured in the February 10 incident at the Kainuk- Kaakong stretch.

The deceased had served in the force for exactly one year. This was the officer’s first posting after graduating from the police force last year, according to his father Chief Inspector Daniel Kimeli Kiplagat based in West Pokot.

Rescue team

West Pokot Senior Deputy County Commissioner Jeremiah Koech said the late Bett was part of a rescue team on a mission to rescue their colleagues who had been attacked by bandits.

“He died at the scene during a confrontation with the bandits,” said Mr Koech.

Mr Kiplagat recalled his last moments with his son before he was brutally killed by bandits who ambushed them long Kitale-Lodwar highway.

“I spoke to him at around 7.27 pm on February 9th before his untimely death the following day,” he told mourners at their Kapseret home.

“This was his first posting after graduating from the police force and he did not complain about being posted to the place. I have also once worked there,” said Mr Kimutai.

“I was traveling when I received a phone informing me that my son was among those killed by the bandits,” he said, dispelling claims that it is only junior officers who are involved in the operation against the bandits.

The coffin bearing the body of Brian Kimutai Bett, 28, who died in a fierce confrontation with bandits alongside his three other colleagues at the Kainuk- Kaakong stretch in Turkana on February 10, 2023. He was buried on Tuesday at his parents' home in Kaptinga village, Kapsaret location, Eldoret South sub-county, Uasin Gishu County.

Photo credit: Courtesy picture | Pool

Seven GSU officers

Seven GSU officers were injured in the attack in Turkana. The bandits also torched four police vehicles, besides stealing the slain officers’ firearms and uniforms.

Government officials, including security teams and administrators, eulogized the slain officers as ‘brave,’ adding that they will bring to book bandits behind the killings and displacement of thousands of families in insecurity-hit counties in the region.

Last week, Prof Kindiki declared Samburu, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, West Pokot, Turkana, and Laikipia as disturbed and dangerous. His Defense counterpart Adan Dwale also gazetted the involvement of Kenya Defense Forces to back up the security operation in the disturbed counties.

The late Bett’s family urged the government to consider only deploying police officers with more than five years of experience in the force in such ‘deadly’ operations.

“The State should accord the new police officers at least five years’ experience before deploying them to such assignments,” Bett’s aunt Monica Kirarei.

Police have it rough

West Pokot Senior Deputy County Commissioner Jeremiah Koech said police officers operating in banditry-prone areas are faced with numerous challenges while fighting criminals.

“The region is faced with a lot of challenges, including a rough terrain, poor road network, poor housing, and shortage of water that is affecting our Police officers,” he disclosed.

A spot check at Kalemngorok, Kaakong, and Kainuk centers in Turkana South Sub County revealed a heavy security presence with an effective dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The persistent killings and violence in six counties in the Kenyan North namely Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, and Laikipia have destabilised the region, with leaders from the Rift Valley demanding total disarmament and deployment of the military to tackle banditry and restore peace and order.

KDF deployment

Last week, President William Ruto bowed to pressure from the leaders and ordered the deployment of KDF soldiers to assist in a security operation to flush out the criminals and recover illegally armed firearms.

Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome would Tuesday, after the President’s announcement visit Turkana, where he held a closed-door meeting with key security chiefs at the Anti-Stock Theft Unit in Turkana, amid tight security.