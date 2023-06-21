Governor Bii backs Uasin Gishu MCAs in push for salary review

Governor Jonathan Bii has backed Uasin Gishu County Assembly representatives in their push for better remuneration amid a raging standoff with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

On Tuesday, the county assembly members unanimously passed a motion to adjourn the house until the SRC reviews their salaries and allowances. They acted in solidarity with other MCAs in the country.

Mr Bii said that he was optimistic that the two parties would resolve the impasse over salaries and allowances to allow smooth operations in all the counties.

"I want to say that I stand with our MCAs because they are fighting for their rights. However, I want to assure residents that we will reorganise ourselves to ensure that county operations are not affected. I hope the SRC and the MCAs will resolve the stalemate," said Mr Bii.

"We will slow down some projects until the budget is read and approved," he said.

The governor was speaking at the Eldoret National Polytechnic during a capacity-building workshop for engineers and technologists. Roads Principal Secretary Joseph Mbugua and Eldoret National Polytechnic Principal Charles Koech were also present.

Mockery

County representatives in the 47 counties are protesting the SRC's decision to reduce their salaries from Sh165,000, saying it has hampered their ability to perform their oversight role over the executive.

Calling it a mockery, more than 40 MCAs have rejected an SRC proposal to increase their salaries by Sh10,000 from their current gross monthly salary of Sh144,375, with a sitting allowance of Sh62,450.

The MCAs say their current salaries do not reflect the high cost of living and do not meet the daily demands of their constituents.

On Tuesday, County Assembly Speaker Philip Muigei assured Uasin Gishu residents that county operations will not be affected following the adjournment of House business as the county executive can still access up to 50 per cent of the funds in line with the Public Finance Management Act of 2019.

Stalled projects

Meanwhile, Mr Mbugua said the national government is in the process of completing all stalled road projects initiated by the previous administration.

He said pending projects will be completed within the next two years before new ones are started.

"We are aware that we currently have a huge outstanding bill of Sh150 billion, which the government is working on," the PS said.

He said projects such as the Eldoret bypass would be completed 'soon'.

According to the PS, the government was keen to weed out lazy contractors.