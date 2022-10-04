Governor Bii appoints all-new cabinet, including three women

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii has reorganised his administration and unveiled nominees for the County Executive Committee.

Mr Bii dropped all executives from his predecessor Governor Jackson Mandago’s administration.

"These are names I have proposed and will be subjected to our able county assembly for vetting as required," said Mr Bii.

Of the 10 picked for CEC positions, three are women.

Ms Lucy Ngendo was nominated for ICT, Youth affairs and Sports, while Ms Martha Jeruto was picked for Trade, and Ms Janet Kosgei for Education.

The Health docket will be headed by Dr Sam Kotut, while Finance and Economic Planning will go to Micah Rogony.

Mr Edward Sawe is the nominee for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries; Mr Elijah Kosgei for Public Service and Devolution; Mr Joseph Kosgei for Roads; and Mr Anthony Sitienei for Lands.

Mr Abraham Serem will head the Water docket.

Governor Bii announced the changes at the county headquarters, flanked by his deputy John Barorot and County Secretary Edwin Bett.

The governor said the names will be forwarded to the county assembly for vetting in line with the Constitution.

Other appointments include Ronald Kiptum (legal adviser), Philip Melly (economic adviser), Fred Kirui (youth affairs adviser), Wilson Too (political adviser) and Silas Kosgei (director of media relations).

In his first address to the county assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Governor Bii said he wanted to transform key sectors such as health, infrastructure and agriculture.