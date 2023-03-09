Gospel artist wears diaper publicly in fistula awareness campaign

An Eldoret-based gospel artist caused drama at various trading centres on the Eldoret-Webuye highway on Wednesday where he wore diaper in an awareness campaign on fistula, kidney diseases and cancer.

Mr William Getumbe’s stunt drew the attention of the public who milled around him to listen to his message.

The gospel singer who said he suffers from fistula-related complications wore only a T-shirt, diapers and pink Crocs.

"I have been battling fistula-related complications for the last four years and that is why I put on diapers to sensitise the public about this condition and encourage those who have it not to shy from wearing diapers," he said.

Also read: Global drive seeks to beat shame of obstetric fistula

The singer plans to take his awareness campaigns to Kakamega, Bungoma, and Trans Nzoia counties in the Western region. His main target is men suffering from fistula, kidney and cancer complications, who fear seeking help, particularly those suffering from fistula.

"People who are affected with chronic illnesses should come out in the open and stop suffering in silence. For those suffering from fistula, it is one way of conquering this stigma associated with the use of diapers," said Mr Getumbe.

Diaper tax

He appealed to the government to intervene by eliminating taxes on importation of diapers so that the many people who are affected can access them at affordable rates.

"Many people are unable to access the diaper, especially in rural and informal settlements of major towns because of the high cost.

“The government should therefore look into this as a matter of urgency, and speedily subsidise the cost," the musician urged.

He regretted that some people battling fistula have faced stigmatisation, not only at home, but also at their places of work, something which needs the attention of both levels of government and the entire community.

He also asked institutions of higher learning, the government and related organisations to sponsor the awareness campaign so that the message can reach a wider population.

Kenya joined the world on Thursday to mark the World Kidney Day — a global health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide.