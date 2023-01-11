Gay activist Chiloba was choked with socks stuffed in his mouth, autopsy reveals

Celebrated model and LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto Chiloba died of asphyxia (suffocation that occurs when the body is deprived of oxygen), an autopsy report shows.

It follows a postmortem conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor, which indicated that the gay activist was killed by covering the nose and mouth with a piece of jeans cloth and pair of socks that caused his suffocation.

"The cause of death was asphyxia by smothering of nose and mouth so that he could not breathe," explained Dr. Oduor, adding that the decomposing body had no physical injuries.

The autopsy was conducted at the Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in the presence of the late Chiloba's relatives.

A piece of jeans and socks

According to the pathologist, a piece of jeans cloth was tied on the nose and mouth so that the model could not get enough oxygen, resulting in suffocation and death.

"There was choking caused by stuffing of three pairs of socks in the mouth and nose," disclosed Dr. Oduor after a two-hour postmortem witnessed by family members and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

"The brain was swollen, a clear indication of lack of oxygen, while the body was already decomposing," added Dr. Oduor, who was assisted by a team of pathologists from MTRH to perform the autopsy.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor (centre), Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wilson Aruasa (left), and a detective, during a press briefing at the hospital in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on January 11, 2023. It followed a postmortem on the body of the late Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba, which was stuffed in a metallic box and dumped along Kaptinga-Kipkenyo road in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County last week.

He said more samples have been taken to Government Chemist for further analysis. This will establish other factors that contributed to the death of the activist whose decomposing body was last Wednesday found stashed in a metal box that was dumped along the Kipenyo – Kaptinga road, in Kapsaret, Uasin Gishu County.

"We have taken samples and swabs for advance analysis to know if the victim was raped," added Dr. Oduor.

Gladys Kiptoo (left), sister to the late Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba and another relative, during the postmortem on the body by Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary. The LGBTQ activist's body was stuffed in a metallic box and dumped along Kaptinga-Kipkenyo road in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County last week. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Family satisfied

The family members expressed satisfaction with the autopsy report as they began funeral arrangements and plan to set the burial date.

MTRH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wilson Aruasa called for tolerance to allow police to conclude investigations and have suspects behind the murder face the law.

"Cultural changes are taking place in our society and there is a need to guide the youth on how to adopt the new values," said Dr. Aruasa.

The shocking killing of Mr. Chiloba who was famous within the streets of Eldoret came after he had survived an attack four months ago when unknown assailants said to be against his LGBTQ lifestyle pounced on him and beat him up. He suffered injuries including a large cut on his lips and bruises all over his face.

US Government

The US Government has offered to assist Kenyan authorities with investigations into the murder of the University of Eldoret (UOE) fashion and design student.

"We urge and expect the Kenyans to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into his death. And of course, if there's anything we can do to assist, we stand ready to do that, "said Ned Price, the US State Department Spokesperson.

Price condemned violence against LGBTQ persons, terming it unacceptable, adding that intolerance has no place in a free and open society.

"Violence against LGBTQI+ persons or anyone, of course, is unacceptable. But when violence stems from possible bias or stigma, it indirectly harms all members of the targeted community," said Price.

Jacktone Odhiambo (right), and Dennis Litali second (right), main suspects in the killing of Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba, and three other suspects at Eldoret Law Courts in Uasin Gishu County on January 09, 2023. The court allowed detectives the suspects for 21 days as investigations continue. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

21 days custody

On Monday, Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo granted detectives 21 days to detain five suspects linked to the murder of the fashion designer and gay rights activist.

Among those detained include prime suspects Jacktone Odhiambo, Dennis Litali, and three minors.

The investigation team told the court that they are yet to recover the phone belonging to the deceased, which is expected to help police to get more information that could aid in the arrest of more suspects.

'He was not gay'

Meanwhile, even as it starts preparing for his burial, the late Chiloba's family has refuted reports that he was gay, describing the deceased as a pastor who had been a dedicated Christian since Christian Secondary School.

"We are perturbed by what we are hearing on social media that he was involved in ungodly practices. What we know is that he was a servant of God and even locals in our village knew him as a pastor," his cousin Gaudencia Tanui said.

Instagram users, Human Rights Activists, and Civil Society Groups have condemned the horrific killing of the activist.