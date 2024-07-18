Former regional police boss Larry Kiyeng sued over multi-million estate

A woman has sued her two brothers, including retired Mombasa Regional Police Commander, Larry Kiyeng, over their late father’s multi-million-shilling estate.

Susan Chepkieng, 62, has accused her brothers, Larry and Thomas Chepkieng, of sidelining her from inheriting the estate of her late father, Chepkieng Kimosop.

The two brothers are the administrators of the disputed estate that includes a prime 32-acre piece of land in Keiyo North sub-county, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The deceased, who died in the estate, was a livestock and cereal farmer, and left behind two widows and 10 children.

Ms Susan alleged that her siblings were ganging up to exclude her from inheriting their late father’s property on the ground that she was not their biological sister.

She told Justice Reuben Nyakundi of Eldoret High Court that she has been squatting on government land in Iten town for more than three decades, due to lack of a home.

“I was forced to venture into the business of brewing and selling chang’aa where I saved some money and bought a small plot on the outskirts of Iten town,” she claimed.

She further claimed that her father gifted her a small section of the disputed piece of land orally, before he passed away more than two decades ago, and allegedly directed that the rest of the land be shared equally among the other beneficiaries.

The administrators, she claimed, had gone against their late father’s oral wish and denied her the right to benefit from his property even though she was one of his biological children.

“My brothers who were given the grant to administer our late father’s estate have blocked me from the list of the beneficiaries because I am not their biological sister,” she said.

She said that her efforts to resolve the succession dispute through mediation had hit a snag due to the refusal of Thomas to attend meetings called to sort out their differences and to pave the way for distribution of the estate.

Larry, on his part, distanced himself from Susan’s woes, saying that whenever he calls a meeting to solve the succession dispute, his step-brother always fails to turn up.

“Your Lordship, I come from the first house, while Susan and her young brother, Thomas, are from the second house. I played my part by ensuring that everyone in my family got their rightful share of our father’s estate. The problem is with the second house under the leadership of my step-brother, Thomas, who has refused to provide leadership,” stated Larry.

He defended Susan, saying that she was their biological sister, noting that his brother has vehemently refused to recognise her as his sister for no apparent reason.