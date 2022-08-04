Former Kass journalist found dead in his Eldoret house

A freelance journalist was found dead Thursday in his house in Rock Two, on the outskirts of Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County.

Julius Tarus, 32, was last seen by neighbours evening entering his house on Monday. His body was discovered Thursday morning sprawled on his bed. He formerly worked with Kass Media.

Moiben sub-county Police Commander Stephen Okal confirmed the death and said it was being investigated.

Police outside a rental house at Rock Centre Estate in the town, Uasin Gishu County where the body of Julius Tarus, a freelance journalist with Kass Media based in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, was found on August 04, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He spoke as the journalist’s body was moved from his rental house to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

“At the moment, we do not know the cause of his death. We therefore urge everyone to remain calm and avoid speculation until the investigations are complete,” Mr Okal.

Mr Okal said the journalist, who lived alone, had vomited. He said officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had taken samples for toxicology analysis and a post-mortem report would be issued.

Shocked members of the Eldoret Professional Journalists Association (EPJA) who worked with Mr Tarus converged at the scene upon learning about his demise.

They joined his family at his home and called for speedy investigations into the cause of his death.

In a jovial mood

His relatives said Mr Tarus, a father of two, left his family’s home in Kabenes on Sunday for Eldoret in a jovial mood after spending the weekend there.

His brother, Mr Isaac Bowen, said Mr Tarus’ wife had tried reaching him by phone since Tuesday. A relative visited his former workplace on Thursday morning and was told he had not been seen since Monday.

“But upon checking at his house, he found him lying dead on the bed,” Mr Bowen said.

“He left home in high spirits and did not complain of being unwell. We are shocked by the sudden turn of events and we hope the police will soon unearth what transpired.”

The family suspected he might have died on Monday night.

Kass Media CEO Julius Lamaon told EPJA officials that Mr Tarus worked for their company but left months ago to pursue other interests.

“We are shocked by the sad news and we join the family in mourning him and we shall assist them in any way possible,” he said.

EPJA organizing secretary Mathews Ndanyi, leading his colleagues in paying tribute to Mr Tarus’ family, described him as a humble man who interacted well with his colleagues.

“As a community of journalists in Eldoret, we send our sincere condolences to the family of our colleague and friend,” Mr Ndanyi said.