Former Ainabkoi MP Chepkut laid to rest

Former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut was buried at his Kapsundei home in Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, who was representing President William Ruto, was in attendance along with several other politicians.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi condoles with the family of the late William Chepkut during a burial service at Kapsundei Primary School in Flax, Uasin Gishu County, on October 18, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mr Chepkut died October 8 after collapsing at his Nairobi house and was pronounced dead on arrival at Mediheal Hospital in Parklands.

A post-mortem report indicated that he died as a result of a blood clot.

Leaders from across the political and business spectrum joined his family and thousands of mourners to pay tribute to the ex-MP who was eulogised for his humility and selflessness.

The family of the late William Chepkut, former Ainabkoi MP, during a burial service at Kapsundei Primary School in Flax, Uasin Gishu County, on October 18, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group