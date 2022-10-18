Former Ainabkoi MP Chepkut laid to rest
Former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut was buried at his Kapsundei home in Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday.
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, who was representing President William Ruto, was in attendance along with several other politicians.
Mr Chepkut died October 8 after collapsing at his Nairobi house and was pronounced dead on arrival at Mediheal Hospital in Parklands.
A post-mortem report indicated that he died as a result of a blood clot.
Leaders from across the political and business spectrum joined his family and thousands of mourners to pay tribute to the ex-MP who was eulogised for his humility and selflessness.
Mr Chepkut served as Ainabkoi MP from 2017 to 2022 and was the long-serving personal assistant to Kanu power man Nicholas Biwott.