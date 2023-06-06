Five years in prison for man who threatened to kill his mother

A young man in Eldoret will spend the next five years behind bars for threatening to kill his mother over family land.

Alex Amalema, 24, was charged in the Eldoret Chief Magistrate's Court with threatening to kill his 60-year-old mother, Jesca Amalema, on June 3, 2023.

The court heard that he uttered the words: "Wewe mwanamke, nitakudunga na hiki kisu kisha nikuue na nikuzike iwapo hutanipatia shamba langu (You woman, I will stab you with this knife, kill and bury you if you do not give me my land).

The incident took place at Lelmokwo village, Kaplelach in Ainabkoi sub-county of Uasin Gishu County.

Amalema pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years' in prison by an Eldoret court.

According to the court's probation report, the man had been beating his mother since his father died more than 10 years ago.

According to the police and prosecution, the young man's words to his mother amounted to death threats to the complainant.

Arrested the suspect

The complainant recorded her son on her mobile phone during the incident, which was reported to the Kaplelach police station.

Police officers from the station arrested the suspect before taking him to court.

When he appeared before Principal Magistrate Christine Menya, the accused pleaded guilty, claiming that he was under the influence of alcohol, and asked the court for forgiveness.

Ms Menya handed down the sentence, saying it should serve as a lesson to other youths who like to attack their parents over property disputes in Uasin Gishu.

"This court has sentenced you to five years’ imprisonment following your guilty plea. This sentence will serve as a deterrent to young people in this region who are inclined to attack their parents over family property disputes.

The magistrate regretted the increasing number of cases in the courts of children attacking their parents.

"The situation is deplorable. Cases of children attacking their parents over property disputes are increasing in this region.