Five killed in road accident on Eldoret-Kapsabet highway

Five people were killed in a gruesome accident involving a matatu and a school bus on the Kapsabet-Eldoret highway on Friday night, January 10.

According to a police report, the public service vehicle was heading towards Eldoret when it lost control and collided with the Cheptabach Secondary School bus near Mutwot market.

Those on the school bus were residents of Nandi Hills who were returning home after attending a social function in Uasin Gishu.

Chesumei Sub County Police Commander Silas Kiokora confirmed the incident and said four people, including an infant in the bus, died on the spot.

"The matatu driver succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Mosoriot Health Centre. Passengers in the school bus and the matatu were taken to health facilities in Nandi and Uasin Gishu for first aid," said Mr Kiokora.

Some of those who sustained minor injuries were treated and discharged.

Narrating the unfortunate ordeal, Gilbert Maiyo, one of the victims, said the matatu plying between Kisii and Eldoret was speeding.

"The little girl was thrown out of the bus in the commotion and died on the spot. We suspect the matatu driver was under the influence of alcohol," said Mr Maiyo.

Police towed the vehicles involved to Mosoriot police station pending investigations into the cause of the accident.