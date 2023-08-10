Finland saga: Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago records statement

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago on Thursday recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the Finnish-Canadian overseas education programme.

The botched programme has embarrassed the Uasin Gishu County Government amid fears that more than Sh30 million paid by parents and students cannot be accounted for.

The senator, Governor Jonathan Bii and deputy governor John Barorot have been accused of bungling the overseas education programme, which has seen hundreds of students fail to travel abroad for studies after paying millions of shillings as school fees through an account held in trust by county government officials.

Since last month, parents and students have stepped up demonstrations in Eldoret to press the county government to refund their money after the aborted trips abroad.

The controversial student airlift programme was hatched during Mr Mandago's tenure as Uasin Gishu governor, and he is on record as saying he had no role in the mess, having handed over clean and healthy bank accounts to his successor, Governor Jonathan Bii.

Under pressure from parents and would-be beneficiaries demanding refunds from the county government, the DCI and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are investigating the matter and have set up camp in Eldoret to take statements from parents and all concerned.

The Uasin Gishu County government has been accused of failing to remit fees to universities abroad, with some students either not travelling to study or those who did being stranded abroad due to fee arrears.

The EACC reported the recovery of key documents in its ongoing investigation into the alleged loss of over Sh38 million in the Finnish Airlift scandal after its detectives raided the homes of three signatories to the Overseas Education Trust.

The EACC began tracing the over Sh38 million withdrawn by the trust's signatories in March after Mr Bii ordered senior county officials implicated in the loss of funds to step aside pending investigations.

While he did not give details, Mr Mandago revealed in a terse tweet that he had an appointment with the DCI and recorded a statement at the detective's headquarters in Kiambu.

"I recorded my statement today at @DCI_Kenya (Kiambu Road) on the Canada Overseas Education Programme," the senator's tweet read.

The DCI began recording statements from parents in Uasin Gishu County following the cancellation of the trip on 18 July.

Last month, Governor Bii said some Sh32.7 million paid by parents under the controversial programme could not be accounted for and passed the buck to his predecessor, telling him to take responsibility and carry his cross.

"Let everyone bear their cross. Those who are complaining should also look for the senator to explain what he knows because the programme was started during his tenure," the governor had said as he passed the buck to his predecessor.

"We are unable to refund the money demanded by parents for the Canada and Finland study programmes because the trust account has only Sh1.8 million. A whopping Sh33 million cannot be accounted for," Governor Bii said.

In his defence, the senator said he handed over the Overseas Education Trust Programme to his successor with more than Sh104 million in the bank accounts.

Mr Mandago, the architect of the now tainted programme, had initially declined to comment when the controversy erupted. It wasn't until parents began to publicly protest and demand answers that he came out to try and clear his name.

In his defence, he said he would not be dragged into the mess and claimed he left office when the financial status of the overseas account was very healthy.

"When I handed over the programme to the current county government, the balance in the trust account number 1285922778 as at August 25, 2022 was Sh37.5 million and that in the students' accounts was Sh67.2 million. The total therefore was Sh104.7 million," he said last month.

"The said overpayment of Sh17.8 million to the universities was made during the current administration. When I left, students joining Laurea, Thomson and Gradia were still awaiting their visas and the payments had not been affected," the Uasin Gishu senator claimed.

He had claimed that some 141 students were yet to fly out - of which 78 were to go to Laurea to study nursing, 15 to study IT at the Metropolia College of ICT and 45 to the Gradia Vocational Training Consortium.

On Monday, at a meeting with parents in Eldoret town, Senator Mandago said he was ready to make a statement on the matter because he was personally troubled by the controversy.

"I am very willing if called by the investigating agencies to record a statement on what I know about overseas education. My heart is troubled when I see parents and their children suffering because of a programme I initiated," he had said.

The senator said he was prepared to take the heat over the matter and that he was also interested in knowing the truth and wanted parents to get a full refund.