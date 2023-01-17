Family, friends call for justice as LGBTQ activist Chiloba laid to rest

Slain LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich Chiloba, 26, was buried Tuesday in a low-key ceremony with the family insisting that he was not gay as had been reported in the media.

The funeral service at his Sergoit village in Elgeyo-Marakwet lasted about three hours with the sermon delivered by Rev Joseph Mwamuli of University of Eldoret (UoE). His family and friends called for justice for the man hailed as an upcoming star in the fashion industry.

Students from University of Eldoret during the burial of Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba in Sergoit, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, on January 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Hundreds of mourners from his village joined family and friends in paying tributes while condemning the brutal murder.

The body was taken from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary in Eldoret to the funeral service in Sergoit this morning. He would later be buried according to Kalenjin burial rites.

His mother, Ms Rael Kiptoo, said she had accepted that her son is not coming back.

“Your death has left a painful empty vacuum in our hearts. Answers to the puzzle to your death are only known by God,” she wailed.

His cousin, Ms Caustencia Tanui, they were shocked by his tragic end.

“Our hearts were shattered when we positively identified his body at the morgue. It was a traumatizing experience and we fail to understand why he was killed in that manner,” she said.

“We applaud security agencies for the progress made in bringing the killers to book. We are hurt by information in the media about his sexuality especially when we know he practiced Christian values.”

Mourners during the burial of Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba in Sergoit, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, on January 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

His aunt Margaret Chepyego said the family will not rest until justice is served.

“We are optimistic that the judicial system will avenge the death of our son. What he underwent in the hands of killers was brutal,” she said.

Chiloba's former secondary school teacher at St Francis Kimuron, Mr Titus Kimutai, said the details of Chiloba being gay was shocking revealing that he was the students’ chaplain.