Ex-Egerton don Phyllis Bartoo of UDA clinches Moiben MP seat

Former Egerton University lecturer Phyllis Bartoo of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) trounced the outgoing Moiben MP Silas Tiren, who vied as an independent candidate, by a wide margin in the August 9, 2022 elections.

Prof Bartoo garnered 40,892 votes to take a decisive lead ahead of Mr Tiren who got 8,790 votes. Another independent candidate, Joseph Lagat, came in third after getting 6,784 votes.

Moiben Constituency Returning Officer Erastus Orwa announced the results at Chebisaas High School in Uasin Gishu County.

While speaking to the Nation, Prof Bartoo said that she was glad to have been elected by her constituents and that she is ready to work for them in the next five years by making sure their lives change by the time she finishes her first term.

The MP-elect thanked her Moiben constituents, whom she said believed in her despite coming straight from class to a new field of politics.

"I'm glad to have won the Parliamentary seat and it has been a long journey for me. During the campaign period, I managed to gather some information and the key one was unemployment and this is the first thing I would love to deal with and make sure the youth have something to do and support themselves," said Prof Bartoo who has worked at the Egerton University for 18 years.

Raise education levels

She also said that she wants to use her experience in education to raise knowledge levels among her constituents by making sure she creates a programme that will elevate education standards in order to market the youth who graduate from various schools.

"We have professionals in this region and I will mobilise them and make sure that we come together and work to improve the standards of our youth. I have to work on a programme on education that will uplift the youth and make sure they are marketable once they graduate and join the society," she said.