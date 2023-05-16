Eldoret woman charged over Turkey jobs con

A woman linked to a network of cartels conning job seekers in Eldoret town has been charged in court.

Ms Leah Jelagat was charged with three counts of obtaining more than Sh300,000 from a job seeker with a promise of helping them to secure a job in Turkey.

The main charge stated that Ms Jelagat sought Sh154,000 from Lyvine Chepleting by falsely promising that she was in a position to facilitate her travel to Turkey for greener pastures.

The two met in 2022 when the complainant sought employment at Uasin Gishu County offices in Eldoret town.

During their meeting, Ms Jelagat allegedly told Ms Chepleting not to waste time seeking employment in Eldoret and instead give her some money to help her get a better job in Turkey.

The court heard that on diverse dates between August 22 and September 29, 2022, Ms Jelagat obtained Sh154,000 from Ms Chepleting on the promise of a job in Turkey.

After receiving the money, the accused is said to have started avoiding the complainant until she made a report at Eldoret police station before investigations started leading to the arrest on May 13.

The second charge stated that on October 13, 2022 in Eldoret town, Ms Jelagat obtained Sh110,000 from Mitchel Chepchirchir pretending that she was in a position to facilitate her traveling to Turkey to secure better-paying employment, a fact she knew was false.

She was also charged with a third charge of obtaining Sh110,000 from Ms Magdalene Chebet on a similar promise.

While appearing before Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Nancy Barasa, she denied all the charges.

The court released her on a Sh400,000 bond with a similar surety.

Her application to be released on cash bail was declined.