Eldoret traders appeal for compensation after night fire

More than 30 traders at Eldoret West market are counting losses running into millions of shillings following a Tuesday night fire and want the county and national government to compensate them.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, even though local police have launched investigations.

At least 500 small traders have stalls at the market, mostly dealing in second-hand clothes, and sewing, following the closure of the Eldoret Main market in the town centre.

It took the county fire brigade more than an hour to contain the Tuesday night fire from spreading to other stalls. The team took about 20 minutes to arrive at the scene.

“When I left at 9pm, everything was ok. I received a call from a neighbour later that there was a fire. I came and found the fire razed my sewing machines and bales of clothes,” said Mr Peter Wanjohi, a trader who suffered a loss estimated at more than Sh400,000.

A burnt motorcycle inside a stall at Eldoret West Market in Uasin Gishu County. A section of the market was gutted down by a fire on the night of April 11, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mr Tony Wambua, the Eldoret West market chairperson, asked the national and county leadership to intervene and ensure that the traders are compensated.

“This market has been forgotten for many years and we want the county to focus here. We want to ask the county to compensate affected traders and renovate

this market,” said Mr Wambua.

“The current economic situation is tough and if these families are not assisted, things will be more difficult for them,” added Mr Otuoma.

Mr Joseph Gitau, a trader, appealed to relevant authorities to come to their aid.

“We don’t know the cause of the fire. As traders, we pay taxes and we want to urge all our leaders to assist us to recover these losses. I have lost a lot, I had more than 1,000 pieces of cloth,” he said.

Ms Mildred Oteba said most of the traders relied on their business ventures to earn a living, while Mr Otuoma urged the Uasin Gishu County Government to ensure constant water supply to the market, saying inaccessibility to water hampered emergency efforts.