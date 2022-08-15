Eldoret, Sugoi, Nandi in a carnival mood as presidential poll results awaited

Residents of Eldoret and Kapsabet on Monday in ecstatic celebrations as they awaited the presidential election results, which Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati is expected to announce shortly.

Businesses were closed in both towns as thousands of people flocked the streets in early celebrations, clad in the yellow colours of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Though some complained about delays in declaring the results, they remained peaceful.

Youths in Eldoret in a jovial mood ahead of the big announcement of presidential results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on August 15, 2022. Photo credit: Titus Ominde | Nation Media Group

Pregnant with anxiety

In Eldoret, supporters of Deputy President William Ruto braved morning rains to celebrate, expressing confidence that he would be announced winner of the 2022 presidential race.

They occupied the Uganda Highway and Iten-Kisumu junction where a large screen was mounted showing proceedings and developments at Bomas of Kenya.

It was the same mood in Sugor, the DP’s home in Turbo, where his supporters thronged awaiting the big announcement. Not even heavy rains in Sugoi could deter the expectant supporters.





Ecstatic residents of Sugoi outside Deputy President William Ruto's home as they await Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati to announce Kenya's presidential results. Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Shops closed

Traders closed their businesses and some of them joined in the celebrations, as sections of the streets remained deserted.

The celebrations followed four days of anxiety, with uncertainty on who would win the election.

Closed shops and deserted streets in Eldoret town ahead of the big announcement by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on August 15, 2022.

Brian Yegon, a resident of Eldoret, said that despite early celebrations, he was ready to accept the final results if the IEBC announces a winner different from his preferred candidate, Dr Ruto.

“Personally, I am ready to accept the final outcome, bearing in mind that voting was transparent,” Mr Yegon said.

Song and dance in Nandi

In Nandi County, it was song and dance as thousands of residents flocked to Kapsabet and Nandi Hills towns ahead of the big announcement on the presidential election results.

Members of the public celebrating in Kapsabet as they wait for presidential results to be announced at the Bomas of Kenya on August 15, 2022. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Traditional songs

Rural residents stormed the two towns and started singing traditional tunes.

They expressed confidence that DP Ruto would be announced the new President.

“As voters from Nandi County, we are sure William Ruto will be declared the new Head of State by Chebukati,” said Mrs Daisy Cheruto.

It was the same mood in West Pokot County, where a majority of residents were in high spirits.

Elijah Kasheusheu, a nominated member of the county assembly, was expecting Dr Ruto to be announced winner.

"We are only waiting for Chebukati to mention the name Ruto as the winner. You will see wonders in West Pokot,” he said.

Normal business in Lodwar

But in Turkana, Lodwar residents were going on with their normal business, with some following the developments at entertainment joints, hotels or at home.

Initial plans by some UDA supporters to have a large screen mounted in town didn't materialise.

Patrick Echoto said that whoever wins between Azimio’s Raila Odinga and Dr Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will be the President of all Kenyans whether they voted for them or not.

"My wish is that whoever the President-elect will be should serve all Kenyans without bias," Mr Echoto said.

The two front-runners pledged to ensure calm remains after the outcome of the election is announced, urging their followers to emulate them.