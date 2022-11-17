Eldoret Small Claims Court unlocks Sh94m from 600 claims in eight months

The Small Claims Court in Eldoret has settled more than 600 cases and unlocked more than Sh94 million from financial disputes registered in the court since its launch eight months ago.

Speaking at the Eldoret courthouse on the status of the court, regional court adjudicator Tabitha Wanjiku Mbugua said that by early November, the court had received 851 files and had resolved 631 cases.

Ms Mbugua, who is also a resident magistrate, said the resolved cases led to the unlocking of more than Sh94 million claimed by litigants.

“As of November 9, we had filed 851 cases. We have been able to resolve 631 matters, leaving 222 which are still ongoing. Through the cases, we have been able to unlock Sh94,441,428.74,” she said.

The Small Claims Court hears and determines a given case within 40 days.

Litigants across the country had by early November filed slightly above 20,000 commercial cases with claims of Sh1 million and below, said Small Claims Court National Court Registrar Stella Kagiri.

Sh200 fee

Litigants seeking to file commercial cases at the Small Claims Court pay as little as Sh200, compared with Sh10,000 charged for similar cases at the Magistrate’s Court.

Ms Mbugua said that although she does not have enough staff at her court, she adjudicates about eight cases a day.

She urged the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to hire more staff at the Eldoret court.

“My court doesn’t have enough staff. I only have two clerks and one of the clerks works in the main registry, while the other one works in court,” she said.

Despite the challenges, she said residents of Eldoret and Uasin Gishu County at large have embraced the court.

All adjudicators in Small Claims Courts countrywide have signed performance contracts committing to hear all matters speedily. Litigators can represent themselves and address the court in any language as long as the adjudicator can understand it.