Eldoret siblings plead guilty to robbery with violence

Two siblings suspected to be members of a gang that has been terrorising residents of Munyaka estate in Eldoret in a series of violent robberies pleaded guilty to the capital offence of robbery with violence on Monday.

The two, aged 18 and 19, were arrested by police and members of the public after they robbed a hawker of Sh2,200.

Peter Kariuki and John Kariuki, who are siblings, admitted to the charges before Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo, though prosecutors had warned them about the penalty that awaited them if they pleaded guilty.

The court heard that on the night of October 13 in Munyaka B-13 in Ainabkoi sub-county, the two robbed Sammy Kamau of Sh2,200 in cash and injured him with crude weapons.

School dropouts

The suspects, who are said to have dropped out of school, are suspected to be members of a terror gang operating in Munyaka, Kamukunji and Huruma estates in Eldoret.

On the day of the incident, they allegedly confronted Mr Kamau at around 9pm and ordered him to surrender everything he had on him.

They used force on their victim, who had attempted to resist the robbery.

Realising that his life was in danger, Mr Kamau raised the alarm, drawing members of the public, who arrested the suspects and handed them over to police officers on patrol.

After they pleaded guilty, the court directed that they be detained at the Eldoret GK Prison.