Eldoret magistrate raises alarm over assault of parents by their children

An Eldoret magistrate has raised an alarm at the increasing number of cases of young people in Uasin Gishu county assaulting and threatening to kill their parents over family property and inheritance.

Eldoret Principal Magistrate Christine Menya said the cases of parents seeking litigation against their children for assault have increased in Eldoret courts.

“You are attracting curses in your life by assaulting your parents because of family property," she warned the Uasin Gishu youths.

On Monday, the magistrate presided over four cases where four young men were charged with assaulting their parents.

“What is happening in this region? Children have no morals. They are attacking their parents because of family property tussles. Let them know that they are attracting curses and they must stop,” Ms Menya said while sentencing a young man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill his 85-year-old disabled father over family property.

Elderly and disabled father

Elijah Cheruiyot admitted to threatening to kill his elderly and disabled parent for failing to give him a share of the family land. He blamed alcohol for his action.

“It is true that I have been threatening to kill and even assaulting my disabled father. I always threaten him while under the influence of alcohol. I kindly request this court to forgive me, I will never repeat the same act,” he told the magistrate.

The court heard that on March 17 at Chemunyules village in Moiben Sub County within Uasin Gishu, without lawful excuse, Mr Cheruiyot uttered the words “Nitakuua” to his father Barnabas Chebii meaning 'I will kill you.'

He threatened to kill his father while telling him that he was too old to continue living.

“At your age, you do not deserve to be alive. Nitakuua ili usiendelee kuishi ( i will kill you so that you can die),” he told his disabled father.

For his actions, he was handed 12 month imprisonment.

In the same court, three other young men were charged with threatening their parents in various places in Uasin Gishu County.

A week ago another man was jailed after he was found guilty of threatening to kill his mother.