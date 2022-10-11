Eldoret CBD paralysed by as street families clash with county askaris

Business was paralysed in Eldoret on Tuesday following running battles between street families and county enforcement officers.

The cat-and-mouse game began when county askaris tried to disperse the street children, who were protesting over what they called incessant brutality from the officers.

They pushed the enforcement officers back from the central business district (CBD) to the county headquarters.

But many street kids suffered injuries in the encounter.

No go zone

Most of the streets in the town were a no-go zone as street children and hawkers took control before police intervened.

The fracas went on for hours as street families pelted county askaris with bottles and other crude weapons, prompting anti-riot police to use teargas to disperse them.

Anti-riot police officers patrol Eldoret town on Tuesday on October 11, 2022 following running battles between county reinforcement officers and street urchins. Photo credit: Titus Ominde | Nation Media Group

The street families accused county askaris of frequent attacks at night.

They said the county administration had blocked them from operating in town as hawkers, claiming many of their colleagues had suffered injuries in confrontations with askaris.

"If we go to the CBD to hawk, we are being hunted as hardcore criminals. Today we decided to express our anger so that our President William Ruto knows that county askaris in Eldoret are killing us,” said one of them.

County askaris brutality

Their sentiments were echoed by hawkers at Eldoret’s main market, who accused county enforcement officers of brutality.

Hawkers said county askaris confiscated their goods illegally and demanded bribes before releasing them.

“We are being treated like beasts despite being told during the last general election campaigns that we are going to be supported to boost our business through a bottom-up model. Today bottom-up is beating us and subjecting us to all forms of ill-treatment,” said one urchin.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga said police were investigating the clashes and called for calm.

“There was a battle between street children and county askaris. Street children overpowered county enforcement officers before our officers were called in for reinforcement,” Mr Gitonga said.

“We managed the situation and we have launched investigations into the incident. Those found liable for chaos will be dealt with accordingly.”

Rights activists

Eldoret human right activist Kimutai Kiprop condemned the incident.

“The Uasin Gishu County government must improvise a humane way of dealing with street children. They must stop treating these children as beasts,” Mr Kiprop said.

He alleged that several street children have been killed by county enforcement officers.

He urged the county to look for a humane approach to solving the street children problem in Eldoret.

But police rejected claims that one of the street kids had died as a result of brutality from county askaris.