Crisis in Eldoret courts as witnesses stay away in murder cases

At least 90 murder cases are pending at the High Court in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, because witnesses are reluctant to testify.

Some of the cases are more than a decade old and have never begun because key witnesses have disappeared, creating a crisis.

Frustrated

The situation is worrying judges, magistrates and prosecutors who are frustrated due to the frequent adjournment of cases.

It is unclear why witnesses in the murder cases shy away from testifying, resulting in a huge backlog of cases in Eldoret.

Threatened to withdraw

In December last year, presiding Judge Reuben Nyakundi threatened to withdraw all murder cases that have been pending in the courts for more than five years.

He challenged the prosecution to show more commitment and ensure that the cases are dealt with within a reasonable time frame.

“The court cannot allow suspects to continue staying in remand for more than five years. If the prosecution is not ready to proceed with the murder cases, then by the end of January 2024, the court will withdraw the matters,” Justice Nyakundi warned during a meeting on the Alternative Justice System on December 18.

Frequent adjournments

On Tuesday this week, State Counsel Emman Okok expressed frustration over the failure by witnesses in a murder case to attend court sessions for the last eight years, forcing her to seek frequent adjournments.

In the case, two people are accused of killing a peasant farmer in Kesses Sub-County in 2016.

Missing witnesses

Ms Okok told the court that at the onset of the case in which suspects Sammy Kipkorir and David Kanda are accused of murdering Erick Kiplagat, the State had lined up more than 10 witnesses, but they have since gone missing.

The suspects were charged with the murder of Mr Kiplagat on December 23, 2016, at Chakaiya village in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County.

Several summons

Despite several summons issued by the High Court in Eldoret, the 10 key prosecution witnesses have not appeared in court since the suspects took a plea.

Ms Okok told the court that the absence of the witnesses has delayed the case which has dragged on for years.

The suspects were each released on a Sh300,000 bond after denying the murder charge.

Warrant of arrest

Ms Okok implored the court to issue a warrant of arrest for the witnesses so that the matter can be dealt with swiftly.

“I had summoned three witnesses out of the 10 to appear in court this morning and testify, but to my surprise, none of them has turned up. It is because of this that the murder case has dragged on for a long time,” she told the court.