Clerics call for unity as Kenyans celebrate Christmas

Clerics in the North Rift region called for equitable sharing of natural resources, a robust economy and unity among Kenyans as they led hundreds of faithful in celebrating Christmas and preparations to mark the New Year.

The clerics who held interdenominational service at the Eldoret Sports Club attended by President William Ruto called on the government to ensure that peace prevails for the country achieve robust economy.

“What Kenyans want is a solid economy instead of overreliance on foreign donations. We should move towards attaining self-sustaining economy,” appealed Bishop Dominic Kimengich of Eldoret Catholic Diocese who presided over the service on Sunday.

He asked President Ruto to treat all Kenyans equally irrespective of who voted for him in the August General Elections.

“I ask you to be fair to all Kenyans and build a strong economy. As Kenyans let us preach peace in our homes, with our neighbors and above all peace among all the politicians in this country,” said Bishop Kimengich.

There were mixed reactions from Kenyans on their 2022 Christmas plans, with some opting to remain indoors due to harsh economic hardships.

In Eldoret, while other thronged worship places for Christmas and later take their families and friends celebrate in eatery joints others opted to remain at home and save when schools reopen for first term next month.

“I have nothing to celebrate when a lot of financial obligations awaits me next month when I have to take my children to school. In any case the cost of basic commodities has skyrocketed beyond the reach of most families,” said Miriam Too from Langas, Eldoret.

In Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya dished goods to children of Bahati Embrace Rescue Center that takes care of more than 200 children with special needs.

"As county government we are committed to supporting children with special needs to develop talents," said Mr Natembeya.

In Bungoma National Speaker Moses Wetang’ula joined faithful of St Kizito Catholic Church in Mukhweya, Kabuchai Constituency where he disclosed plans by Kenya Kwanza administration to fulfill its pre-election pledges.

“When we took over leadership, the country faced a lot of problems ranging from unemployment crisis, deteriorated economy to food insecurity but we are committed to overcome the challenges,” said Mr Wetang’ula.