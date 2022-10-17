Chepkut burial to proceed after family resolves marital dispute amicably

The burial of former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut will proceed on Tuesday at his home in Kapsundei, Uasin Gishu County, after a court case to stop it was amicably resolved, his family announced on Monday.

President William Ruto is expected at the burial of the politician who served as Ainabkoi MP from 2017 to 2022. He ran as an independent and lost to Samuel Chepkonga of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the August 9 General Election.

The body of the MP, who died on October 8 after collapsing at his house in Nairobi, arrived in Eldoret on Monday morning ahead of his burial on Tuesday. A postmortem report said Mr Chepkut died from a blood clot.

His burial had been in doubt after his estranged wife Milcah Samoei sued to stop it, claiming she had been excluded from burial plans.

Family members of the late William Chepkut at a requiem mass at Africa Inland Church Fellowship in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 17, 2022 ahead of his burial on Tuesday. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In court papers, Ms Samoei said she married Mr Chepkut in April 1998 and they had two children together.

The MP’s cousin James Kiptoo, brother Daniel Kiprotich, sister Monicah Chepkorir, the MPs two other wives – Betsy Birgen and Dassie Ambassie – and Lee Funeral Home were listed as respondents in the case that had threatened to halt Tuesday's funeral ceremony.

Dispute settled

On Monday, Mr Kiprotich, Mr Chepkut’s brother, said the matter had been settled and the burial would proceed as planned.

“We have since resolved the issue with Ms Samoei and we shall lay him to rest on Tuesday. As a family we shall meet after the lapse of the 40-day mourning period to discuss [the] succession of the properties and how to administer them,” said Mr Kiprotich after receiving his brother’s body at Eldoret International Airport.

“It is only then we would possibly know if there was a will written by the former MP to help us in administering his property.”

The plane carrying the MP’s body touched down at Eldoret International Airport shortly before 9am.

It was loaded onto a Range Rover hearse, with police outriders and other vehicles accompanying the convoy on Eldoret streets.

Members of the public line up along the road as the funeral cortege of former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut makes its way into Eldoret town from Eldoret International Airport. A funeral service was held at AIC Fellowship in the town, Uasin Gishu County on October 17, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Eldoret mourns former MP

Thousands of locals lined up along the streets, waving their hands to bid goodbye to Mr Chepkut, who was eulogized as the epitome of selflessness, simplicity, humility and loyalty to his bosses, particularly when he served the late Nicholas Biwott.

Mr Kiprotich said State House officials had confirmed President Ruto would attend the funeral.

“We are expecting thousands of people to attend the funeral ceremony because Chepkut had many friends from all walks of life. We will give him a befitting send-off and we have received an outpouring of condolences,” he said.

The hearse carrying the body of former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut from Eldoret International Airport to Eldoret town, for a church service at AIC Fellowship in the town, Uasin Gishu County on October 17, 2022. Burial is tomorrow at his home in Kapsundei village in Flax, Uasin Gishu. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mr Kiprotich said the family expects over 10,000 mourners at Kapsundei Primary School, where the funeral service will be held before the body is interred at his home.

“The service will start at 8am because of the high-profile guests who have confirmed their attendance,” he said.

Requiem mass

Before Mr Chepkut was ferried to his home for an overnight vigil, another requiem mass was held at AIC Fellowship in Eldoret.

Mourners eulogised Mr Chepkut as a selfless leader who wanted the best for his people.

In her tribute, Ms Samoei described her deceased husband as a loving and polite man.

The family said the MP collapsed in his house in Nairobi and was rushed to Mediheal Hospital in Parklands, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.