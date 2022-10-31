Catholic faithful mark Bishop Korir's 5th death anniversary in Eldoret

The fifth memorial service for the late Eldoret Catholic Diocese Bishop Cornelius Korir was held at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret on Monday.

He was celebrated as a selfless leader who used the pulpit to help humanity while agitating for peace and reconciliation.

The prelate died on October 30, 2017 aged 67 and was hailed for being selfless and loving, standing out because of his peacebuilding initiatives.

Bishop Korir played a crucial role in efforts to restore peace in the North Rift during the 2007/2008 post-election violence and for fostering peace in the Kerio valley by enhancing engagements between warring communities to encourage unity and cohesion.

Blocked armed youth

At the height of the violence that erupted after the disputed presidential election of 2007, Bishop Korir blocked some armed youth who were baying for the blood of women and children fleeing the skirmishes.

His death anniversary celebration mass was presided over by Bishop Dominic Kimengich, who called on Christians to emulate the late Korir’s deeds as a way of fulfilling their religious duty.

“As Christians, we want to inherit the Kingdom of God and we should follow what Bishop Korir lived for. He led the flock in a godly way and he executed his work as commanded by the scripture,” said Bishop Kimengich.

“In this world, we are sojourners and while we are alive we need to live aware of what is expected of us according to the word of God.”

Born on July 6, 1950 in Segutiet village, Bomet, Bishop Korir was pronounced dead on arrival at St Luke’s Hospital in Eldoret after developing complications at his Elgon View home.

He was the fourth-born child of the late Athanas Arap Tamason and the late Blandina Chepkoech and served 27 years as a cleric. He was appointed bishop by Pope John Paul II on April 27, 1990.

Catholic faithful laying wreaths on the tomb of the late Bishop Cornelius Korir inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County to mark his 5th anniversary memorial mass presided over by Bishop Dominic Kimengich of Eldoret Catholic Diocese on October 31, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Special tomb in Cathedral

The prelate was buried in a special tomb inside the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eldoret on November 11, 2017. Bishop Kimengich led his family and the church in placing wreaths at the tomb after the mass.

Bishop Kimengich hailed the late Korir for his selfless character as he discharged his duties in the Eldoret diocese, where he established a solid foundation.

“As his successor, I am following in his footsteps. He was a peacemaker, preached reconciliation, helped those in need and was steadfast in spreading the gospel,” he said.

“I will at all times advance his exemplary work because it was his joy to see his congregation do good at all times.”

In the celebration, Bishop Korir’s sister, Ms Pauline Mosonik, called on Christians to pray and dutifully give tithes and teach their children to pray.

Deeds to humanity

Reminiscing on Bishop Korir’s deeds to humanity, Ms Mosonik said the church would be crippled if there was no one to donate resources to it even with the little they have.

“Bishop Korir is being hailed for touching many souls, but he could not have done so if he acted alone. It is through tithes and love of God that people helped him in his duties and I am appealing to all of us to continue in serving humanity in remembrance of Bishop Korir,” she said.

Ms Mosonik thanked the church for holding the family’s hand following the demise of Bishop Korir and urged more prayers for them.

The late prelate attended Mother of Apostles Minor Seminary in Eldoret, completing secondary school in 1975 before proceeding to St Augustine Major Seminary in Bungoma for a diploma in philosophy and religious studies.