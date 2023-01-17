Building of ultra-modern Eldoret market to begin next month

The government has announced plans to begin constructing the proposed Sh6 billion ultra-modern market in Eldoret next month, a major relief to traders in Uasin Gishu County as the town angles for city status.

Upgrade of the market, construction of affordable housing units, and a new railway project in the town are expected to improve the Eldoret town standards as it seeks to be elevated into a city, said Lands and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Zachariah Mwangi on his visit on Monday.

Mr Mwangi has pledged the State's commitment to implement the multi-billion project expected to provide a conducive environment for traders in Eldoret town.

A committee will be formed bringing on board county and national government officials to fast-track the project.

"I want to assure the public that we will move with speed. We will advertise this project and other markets next week and early next month, the President (William Ruto) will be coming to launch this project," the CS said in Eldoret on Monday, flanked by Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga and Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii.

He stated: "We know Eldoret town has existed for years and there are plans to elevate the town to a city status. We want to upgrade this town so that when a request comes formally to the government, everything will be in order.”

The move follows President William Ruto’s public commitment on December 25 at a public function in Eldoret that the national government will construct the multi-storey market to provide space for traders in the town. The local leadership had requested the Head of State to intervene.

In November, Governor Bii closed the market indefinitely following confrontations between county enforcement askaris and hawkers. The county blamed competition for limited space for frequent conflicts and confrontations witnessed in the town in the past two months.

The governor said there were over 4,000 traders against the 500 stalls at the market, which resulted in frequent conflicts.

On Monday, Governor Bii noted that the new market will occupy 3.25 acres, formerly the Champions market and 64 retail markets, a few meters from the Eldoret main stage terminus.

The proposed market will also have two levels of underground parking and five storeys that will host different businesses.

"We have had an issue with the old market due to frequent conflicts and this will accommodate the traders," he stated.

He said that the ultramodern market will have an installation cooling and packaging facility for packaging and value addition of fresh agricultural produce. Beautification will also be done around the market.

Governor Bii noted that the new market is expected to accommodate the increasing number of traders that had piled pressure on the existing market facilities. In turn, it will revenue sources for the county expanded.

“The concentration of hawking activities in the Central Business District has put pressure on the market. An increasing number of traders has also been jostling for space and this new market is expected to provide space for our traders and interactions with consumers,” stated the Governor.

The county government is also targeting to build 30,000 units in the proposed affordable housing project in the devolved unit. The CS disclosed that the housing project will sit on 1,000 acres after the county government agreed to provide a parcel of land for the project.

"We have elaborate plans to ensure that Kenyans live in affordable housing wherever they are and we want to engage with the county so that this is realized. This initiative is expected to attract investors," said CS.

CS Mwangi also said the government will undertake a multi-billion railway city project in the town to ease the movement of residents.

Further, he pledged that his Ministry will fast-track the acquisition of land title deeds in Langas area and address the dispute over the Nine Farms in Soy and land next to Eldoret International airport.