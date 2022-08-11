Anxiety as missing poll officials cause delay in declaring Turbo results

There has been anxiety over the delay in declaring election results from Turbo in Uasin Gishu County, the home constituency of Deputy President William Ruto.

It has since emerged that two presiding officers vanished and switched off their phones, delaying tallying in the DP’s backyard.

Another reason for the delay was that Turbo has a high number of voters —120,000 registered voters — compared to the other five constituencies in Uasin Gishu namely Ainabkoi, Soy, Kapseret, Kesses and Moiben, whose results have since been announced.

The verification of results from the 209 polling stations began in the wee hours of Wednesday but by 10pm, Returning Officer Justus Simali allowed presiding officers (POs) who were yet to deliver their results to go home with only eight polling stations remaining.

Phones switched off

Mr Simali said the tallying of results would start Thursday at 11am. But by that time, two POs could not be traced and their phones had been switched off.

"The constituency is too vast. There are 209 polling stations. Yesterday (Wednesday) when we worked until 10pm, we agreed that people go and rest. In the morning today, two POs could not be found, delaying the process," he told Nation.Africa.

By 6.30pm Thursday, all results from the 209 polling stations had been verified and reverification was taking place. Declaration of results of the six positions started at 6.45pm.

The results of Turbo Constituency delayed the official release of Uasin Gishu county results for the positions of governor, senator and woman representative.