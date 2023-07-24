Abusive messages to estranged wife earn man three years in jail

An Eldoret court has sentenced a man who sent abusive text messages to his estranged wife to 36 months in prison with an option to pay a Sh100,000 fine.

Fidel Ochieng Mbinda also sent abusive messages to the parents of the complainant, Ms Sharon Bwonya, telling the court in mitigation that he was angry that they had advised their daughter to leave him.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty in an Eldoret court and was sentenced to 36 months in prison or pay a fine of Sh100,000.

The prosecution told the court that the words sent by the defendant were so obscene that the court clerk felt uncomfortable reading them to the court.

Mr Mbinda was found guilty of cyber harassment contrary to section 27 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act of 2018.

The court heard that between July 10 and 19, 2023, in Eldoret, the accused used his mobile phone to send offensive text messages to Ms Bwonya on her mobile phone.

Senior pastor

According to the charge sheet, the accused lacked respect for his estranged wife and her father, who is a senior pastor at a church in Eldoret.

In passing sentence, Eldoret Resident Magistrate Nancy Barasa noted that the words used by the accused were full of obscenities and lacked respect for the complainant and her parents.

The court found that the accused went too far in insulting his wife's parents, who were not part of their conflict.

"Your differences with your wife were not a permit for you to lack respect for your father- and mother-in-law. As a son-in-law you are expected to respect your parents-in-law, no matter the situation," the magistrate stated while delivering the sentence.

Prosecutor Jairus Onkoba told the court that it was unfortunate for a son-in-law to use filthy and abusive words against both his wife and parents-in-law.

Serve as a lesson

Mr Onkoba said the accused lacked respect for the complainants and that the behaviour had become a habit, for people in acrimonious relationships. He urged the court to give the accused a severe sentence to serve as a lesson to others who engage in such behaviour.

In mitigation, the accused told the court that he was remorseful for his actions.

"I regret what I have done. It was out of emotion upon realising that I have been left by the lady I loved so much due to her parents’ influence," he told the court.

However, the magistrate found his mitigation not convincing, concluding that his actions were driven by pride.

The magistrate said the words pronounced by the accused were uncalled for, especially in the African setup.

"Even if you were emotional, the words you used were obscene, vulgar, and lacked respect for the parents of the woman you claim to love. This court has sentenced you to serve a jail term of 36 months with an alternative of a Sh100,000 fine," ruled the magistrate.