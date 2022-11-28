52 schools fail to pick Grade 6 exam materials in Uasin Gishu

Some 52 schools that had registered for Grade 6 examinations in Uasin Gishu County failed to take up examination materials that kicked off on Monday.

Early Learning and Basic Education Principal Secretary (PS) Julius Jwan, who presided over distribution of examination materials for Turbo sub-county, said the schools, all of them private mainly in the sub county level had registered candidates but closed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have a number of KPSEA materials that have not been picked because registration took place when learners were in Grade Three but during Covid, these 52 centres were closed. Some had six, others five registered candidate but the learners moved to other schools. We are keeping the materials safely in the container but we are flexible so that if we find a school that has less papers, we will take them there," added the PS.

He presided over distribution of national examination materials for the Kenya Primary School Examination Assessment (KPSEA) for grade six and national examination for class eight to 160 KPSEA centres and 180 KCPE centres for Turbo sub county, Uasin Gishu County.

The distribution of the national examination materials for Grade Six and Standard Eight candidates started at 6am in the county.

The PS said that a school in Nakuru was under investigation over suspected irregularity after the school transferred candidates to other schools to sit examinations.

"We have a report of parents who complained that an academy transferred learners to different schools because they felt they were not good. This amounts to an irregularity. Our priority is to protect learners and ensure they sit examinations peacefully but we have launched investigation into the matter," said Dr Jwan.

He warned those involved in any irregularities that stern action will be taken against them.

"All necessary arrangements have been put in place such as good transportation and good weather and we believe the examination will reach school in time," added the PS.

Samburu County Commissioner Henry Wafula speaks after leading the opening of exams container in Maralal Town on November 28, 2022. Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki I Nation Media Group

Mr Edison Nyale, Uasin Gishu county commissioner cautioned those administering examinations at various centres against any irregularities.

In West Pokot, the distribution of exam materials kicked off without any hitch.

The sub county Police Commandant Kipkemoi Kirui said adequate security measures have been put in place during the three day national examination period.

Mr Kirui said there was mix up in distribution of the examination papers in some schools where papers meant for Sook division were taken to Kapenguria while those for Riwo division were taken to Sook division.