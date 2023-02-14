32 petty offenders released from jail on Valentine’s Day

At least 32 petty offenders have been released from Eldoret GK Prison after Rupaz Wellness and Fitness Centre paid their fines. Those released were 14 women and 18 men.

Rupaz Fitness General Manager Neibert Shiveka said the gesture was meant to demonstrate love to inmates.

“We thought it wise to celebrate Valentine’s Day by extending our love to inmates by paying fines for petty offenders,” said Mr Shiveka.

The centre paid more than Sh500,000 fine to facilitate the release of the 32.

Mr Shiveka said the centre will continue working with the prisons department and the Judiciary to decongest the correctional facilities.

The officer in charge of the Eldoret Women’s Prison Eunice Odhiambo said the prisons department was exploring ways of decongesting correctional facilities in the country.

The freed offenders were serving sentences ranging from six months to two weeks.

“The released offenders included those who had been jailed for selling illicit brews, assault, theft and attempted infanticide,” said Ms Odhiambo.

In December 2022, the Judiciary released more than 100 petty offenders serving sentences below six months.