Murder cases pending in Eldoret courts may be withdrawn by January

Murder cases that have been pending in courts for more than five years due to lack of witnesses will be withdrawn by January next year, Eldoret presiding judge Justice Reuben Nyakundi has warned.

Justice Nyakundi says about 95 murder cases have been pending in court, some of them nine years old.

Speaking at the Alternative Justice System awareness campaign in Kapseret Sub County, the Eldoret judge said a majority of murder cases are frequently adjourned due to reasons that cannot hold water.

“The court cannot allow people to continue staying in remand for more than nine years due to failures of the prosecution. If the prosecution is not ready to prosecute their cases we are going to withdraw them by January next year,” the judge said.

He said that judiciary officers, the Office of Director of Public Prosecution, the Prison and other stakeholders are collecting data on such cases, and by January 2024, the court will give a final verdict on the affected cases.

His remarks came against the backdrop of protests from some remandees at both Eldoret Main Prison and Women's Prison over delays in the hearing of their cases due to lack of proper legal representation.

Some of them blamed prosecutors and pro bono lawyers deployed by the government to handle their cases. The suspects said that some of them have been in jail longer than necessary.

Human rights organisations in the North Rift region have asked the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to intervene and ensure quick handling of the cases.

Committee against Torture deputy director Abubakar Juma urged lawyers appointed by the government to be more committed to the cases.

“Some of the lawyers deliberately fail to appear in court as tasked by the government to help inmates facing capital offences, let us work together to help these inmates,” said Mr Juma.

Mr Juma urged police to ensure they do proper investigations before arresting suspects.

At the same time, Justice Nyakundi has urged members of the society to embrace the Alternative Justice System (AJS) to settle some property dispute cases involving family members.

Speaking after presiding over a training of more than 100 chiefs from Uasin Gishu on matters of AJS, Justice Nyakundi said the time has come for the society to embrace traditional forms of justice in a modern way to resolve some of the disputes in the society.

He said a lot of resources are being wasted by family members involved in succession disputes which can easily be solved by chiefs and village elders instead of taking a long time in courts.

Justice Nyakundi said chiefs have been trained on how to file succession cases in estates valued below Sh3m.

Justice Nyakundi urged chiefs to enroll in court mediation training to acquire skills that will help them settle disputes through mediation hence reducing the backlog of cases.