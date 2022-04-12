Uasin Gishu UDA governor aspirants declare unity ahead of primaries

Aspirants for the Uasin Gishu governor’s seat eyeing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket on Tuesday announced that they had buried the hatchet and would unite ahead of the nominations.

With the primaries set for this Thursday, all eyes are on Deputy President William Ruto and how he will manage the delicate process, particularly in his home turf of Uasin Gishu, where the hotly contested race has attracted seven aspirants under UDA.

The party is monitoring the county closely and DP Ruto must balance friendship, loyalty and popularity.

The hopefuls include politician Jonathan Bii (or Koti Moja), Soy MP Caleb Kositany, former ambassadors Sarah Serem (China) and Julius Bitok (Pakistan), former Nairobi environment executive Vesca Kangogo, Ngenyilel MCA David Sing'oei and Solomon Maritim Kiptarbei.

UDA test

It is anticipated that the outcome of the primaries will be a litmus test for the party’s future.

Among his loyal lieutenants, some are unpopular on the ground, while other factors in their regions do not favour them, though the DP needs them on his side for his political capital.

The clamour for coveted seats has created political tensions, mainly in the Rift Valley, where Dr Ruto has substantial support.

Aspirants for the Uasin Gishu County gubernatorial seat eyeing the UDA ticket during a breakfast meeting at Queens Garden Hotel in Eldoret town on April 12, 2022. They promised to accept the people’s verdict in the party nominations slated for April 14, and called on their supporters to uphold peace during and after the exercise. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

At a meeting convened by the Uasin Gishu UDA coordinator Paul Kiprop, aspirants for the governor’s seat said they are committed against violence during the primaries.

“We have agreed that as aspirants, we are going to maintain peace. We are going to ensure that our supporters do not incite each other,” Mr Kositany said.

They have also agreed to tame their bloggers from disseminating information that could spark tensions.

“We ask our supporters not to indulge in anything which will antagonise the peace we are preaching in this country. This is not about an individual but the people of Uasin Gishu, hence we need to give them a chance to nominate someone who is competent enough to move this county forward,” Prof Bitok said.

Ms Kangogo added: “We expect free, fair and credible nominations from our party, which will reflect the aspirations of the people of Uasin Gishu.”

Share poll agents

As a sign of unity, contenders in the race to succeed Governor Jackson Mandago disclosed that they would share agents at certain polling centres where others cannot afford to place representatives.

“We have agreed that this county is bigger than ourselves. Politics come and go but we must unite our people. Therefore, we are appealing to all our followers that we have to come together,” Ms Serem said.

Join forces

She added that they are ready to rally behind whoever wins the nomination and focus on how to defeat the Azimio candidate.

“Not all of us will win, just one person out of seven. The victory of that one person will be for all of us and we will support whoever wins,” Ms Serem said.

“We are not running anywhere. This is our home ground and the bigger picture remains looking for votes for our chief hustler.”