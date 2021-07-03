Uasin Gishu residents protest at plan to ‘tax’ spring water

Uasin Gishu residents want the county assembly to shelve a proposal to regulate community water sources, including their use of the free natural resource of spring water.

While a motion proposed by Soy Ward Representative Nicholas Tallam seeks to regulate water use, residents argue it might be misused to deny the poor access to water from dams and natural springs.

“The water sources we are talking about are those that the county government is using to supply water to the people or one that has been funded by the county,” Mr Tallam said.

“The one by a private citizen, a borehole drilled by a private citizen, is not affected in any way.”

But that clarification did not allay the concerns of some residents.

“If the county government starts meddling in the management of our natural water sources, a majority of youths who rely on such sources to eke out a living through projects such as car washes will be ejected to pave the way for county revenue collectors to manage the springs,” said Kidiwa estate resident Violate Inyambukho.

Lucy Waithera, from Kamukunji estate, said the policy had a hidden agenda and locals are hesitant to support it.

She urged members of the county assembly (MCAs) to ensure that residents get a chance to offer their views on it before it is adopted.

“We are worried that our county will use the policy to start taxing us if it is implemented. The majority of poor urbanites rely on water from undeveloped wells and if the policy is implemented we are likely to start paying for the services and poor residents will not be able to access water from natural springs and dams,” Ms Waithera said.

David Njogu, from Munyaka estate, said the proposal has no support from the people and Mr Tallam should drop it.

For a long time, he said, poor residents of Munyaka have relied on spring water from Kasima in the estate and do not pay tax on it.

Residents fear that if the policy is adopted, they will be required to pay some fee to draw water from natural springs.

“Since I was born, we have been fetching water from Kasima and now if the policy is put in place, I’m very sure the county will start taxing us for maintenance and by so doing poor residents will be denied access to water from our natural springs,” he said.

The motion, Mr Tallam said, seeks to push for a policy framework that will guide the provision, distribution and management of community water sources.

The policy, he said, will ensure that quality water is supplied from community boreholes, dams and springs.

He added that the policy will contribute to Vision 2030 by ensuring that all Kenyans get clean water regardless of their status in society.

The motion underscores the challenges that rural residents and urban dwellers in informal settlements encounter when seeking clean water for domestic use.

“Many families in Uasin Gishu are struggling to get clean water for domestic use, especially in rural areas,” Mr Tallam noted.

“We understand that the county government has embraced more approaches to increase water supply to residents as a supplement to piped water supplied by Eldowas, but there is a need to come up with a policy that will offer guidelines to this essential resource.”

Eldowas is the short form of the Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company. Mr Tallam urged the county government through the department of environment, water and natural resources to embrace the policy.

He reassured residents that if the policy is implemented, residents will not be taxed but the management of improved water resources will be governed by the community for their benefit.

He rejected claims that residents will pay tax for boreholes and other sources of water for domestic use in their private individual capacity.

“This motion does not subject to tax individuals and members of the community benefiting from improved community natural water sources,” he said.

The policy also encourages individuals to seek advice and help from water experts on how to improve their private water sources for safety.

Other residents, though, welcomed the proposed policy.

Joseph Terah, of Mwanzo estate, said it will improve supplies of clean water by safeguarding springs.