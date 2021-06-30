Uasin Gishu
Uasin Gishu plans for Sh9.6b in revenue next year

By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Barnabas Bii

You will have to fork out Sh200,000 to use the Kipchoge Stadium for a political rally in the 2021/22 financial year when the stadium in Eldoret, home of Deputy President William Ruto, is expected to gain prominence ahead of the 2022 General Election.

