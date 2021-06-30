Uasin Gishu plans for Sh9.6b in revenue next year

You will have to fork out Sh200,000 to use the Kipchoge Stadium for a political rally in the 2021/22 financial year when the stadium in Eldoret, home of Deputy President William Ruto, is expected to gain prominence ahead of the 2022 General Election.

To use the 64 Stadium, one will have to part with Sh100,000.

This is according to the Sh9.6 billion Uasin Gishu budget proposals for revenue that will finance Governor Jackson Mandago’s last full financial year in office before the end of his second and final term.

Basic needs such as ambulance and firefighting are some of the services the residents will pay highly for in the new rates proposed by the county’s 2021/2022 Finance Bill.

Anyone with a sick person requiring urgent medical services will have to pay Sh2,500 an ambulance. And if your house catches fire, it will cost you Sh5,000 to get a fire engine.

Illegal water connections will cost consumers Sh50,000 in an array of charges the county government has introduced to boost its revenue.

Traders bringing maize and wheat into the county will have to pay Sh7,000 for a lorry below 12 tonnes, and Sh5,000 for a lorry below 10 tonnes.

A penalty of Sh20,000 has been imposed for those who will flout the regulations, criticised by some traders as double-taxation and a threat to inter-county trade.

But cross-border trade and investment in the North Rift region is expected to shore up once devolved units in the region ratify a Bill that will see removal of double taxation among the member counties.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises in the region have in the past been feeling the heat of prohibitive tariffs imposed by various counties, slowing growth of their businesses.

“Traders, especially in transport and logistics or agriculture, in terms of transporting goods from one county to another, are charged higher fees. Harmonisation of these tariffs will help in boosting intra-trade in the counties,” said Mr Willy Kenei, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce Uasin-Gishu County chapter chairperson.

Focus now shifts to the county assemblies under the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) which bring together eight counties in the region as the Noreb bill is expected to be tabled and ratified in all the member counties.

The bloc that brings together Uasin Gishu, Samburu, Baringo, Turkana, Nandi, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, was launched in 2015, but has failed to transform the lives of more than 10 million residents.

To boost its dwindling revenue base, Uasin Gishu County has imposed a fine of Sh50,000 for obstruction of revenue officers from discharging their duties.

To curb noise pollution, it has introduced Sh8,000 charges and a penalty of Sh10,000 for political rallies, while religious and commercial events will attract a fee of Sh2,000 and Sh6,000 respectively with a penalty of Sh5,000 and Sh10,000.

Poor disposal of medical waste will attract a penalty of Sh150,000 while industries and factories found to be discharging effluent improperly will pay a penalty of Sh100,000

The Health sector has emerged as the big winner in this year’s 9.6 billion proposed county budget, with the sector getting the lion’s share of Sh2.6 billion towards completion of legacy projects for Mr Mandago’s administration.

To boost primary health care, the county has allocated Sh375 million towards upgrading of the Ziwa level-5 hospital and Sh250 million towards completion of Kesses hospital, West maternity and Kaptendon hospitals to reduce the number of patient referrals seeking treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The county also targets to construct more health facilities at various wards at a cost of Sh69 million, and use Sh157 million to purchase medicine for various health facilities, Sh8.4 million to acquire specialised equipment.

“The county seeks to guarantee all residents of access to quality and affordable health care in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the county has allocated Sh40 million for Covid-19 interventions,” said Mr Julius Ruto, the county Finance executive when he tabled the proposed budgetary estimates.

An estimated Sh1.8 billion will go towards infrastructural development to support improved road network and water projects. Agriculture received Sh1.7 billion to promote production, marketing, the cooperative movement and land utilisation and management.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and increasing agricultural productivity will improve food security, raise household incomes and reduce poverty,” said Mr Ruto.

To improve service delivery, the county has allocated Sh2.4 billion for public administration, with Sh786 million going to the county assembly and Sh131 million towards construction of offices in sub counties and wards.

“Residents ought to access services at their localities and to achieve this I have also allocated Sh16 million to purchase communication equipment, Sh16 million for the establishment of service delivery centres,” said the county executive.