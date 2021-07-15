Uasin Gishu MCAs pass Motion on mandatory cancer screening

The motion by Tarakwa Ward Representative Patrick Bundotich (pictured) compels the Health department to come up with a policy framework that will allow the devolved unit to subject all patients to cancer early screening so as to boost treatment of the disease.

By  Stanley Kimuge

It may soon be compulsory for anyone visiting a public health facility in Uasin Gishu County to undergo cancer screening.

