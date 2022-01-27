Uasin Gishu issues anthrax disease alert, begins ring vaccination

The disease, first reported in a village in Megun location, is spreading quickly and the entire ward is now under surveillance by county veterinary officials.

Photo credit: FIle | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Kibor

Uasin Gishu County has issued an anthrax alert after some livestock collapsed and died following an outbreak of the highly infectious disease.

