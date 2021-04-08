Uasin Gishu hospitals hit by shortage of ICU beds

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

Nurses attend to patients in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit section at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on June 04, 2020.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Only 19,000 residents of Uasin Gishu County have been vaccinated out of a target of 100,000.
  • Early this week Uasin Gishu County received 21,000 doses meant for frontline workers.

Uasin Gishu County has been overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases with most health facilities facing acute shortage of Intensive Care Unit beds.

