Uasin Gishu elders dismiss NCIC report on election violence, demand apology

Some elders from Uasin Gishu have rubbished a National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) report that named the county among election violence hotspots and now want an apology.

The report released last week listed six counties that NCIC said have a high likelihood of experiencing election-related violence. They include Nairobi (79.85), Nakuru (75.77), Kericho (74.81), Kisumu (72.46), Uasin Gishu (72.25) and Mombasa (71.15).

The study categorised the potential for violence in three classifications: high risk (71 percent and above), medium high risk (54-70 per cent), medium low risk (35-53 per cent) and low risk (0-34 per cent).

On Thursday, however, more than 50 elders from different communities in the county convened a press conference at the county government grounds and said they read mischief in the report, even as they championed peaceful co-existence ahead of the August polls.

“We want an apology from the commission. Two months ago, they did not list this county as a hotpot. We don’t understand how they have listed it now. They should tell us where they got this information,” said Mr David Nyambane, the chairperson of the Kisii council of elders in Uasin Gishu County.

The elders, however, said they would forward a list of inciters to the NCIC, even as they warned politicians against using youths to cause disharmony in the region.

They accused some politicians of buying alcohol for youths to make them cause violence in the region.

“What we need is peaceful coexistence and not incitements. We will forward their names to the commission,” said Mr Edwin Chepsiror, spokesperson for the Uasin Gishu County council of elders.

Mr Tom Yego, the Kaburwo council of elders chairperson, and Mr Stephen Masinde, the Luyha council of elders chairperson, urged younger people not to be misused by political leaders.

“We will reach out to the youth and talk to them not to be incited to cause violence. We want to tell them not to be misused to cause violence,” Mr Yego said.

The elders said that they had worked tirelessly for the last 10 years to foster peace in the region.

“We should not be judged by past experience. We should not be taken aback. We now have peace and will continue to preach peace in this region,” said Mr Masinde.

He said all aspirants should be allowed to sell their manifesto without causing any incitement in the region.

“We want all candidates, including independents or national leaders from Azimio la Umoja to campaign peacefully. Let everyone sell their manifesto without incitements and intolerance,” said the elder.

Mr Harrison Kinyanjui, an elder from Agikuyu community, said voting is secret, and called on the youth not to engage in name-calling and disrespecting political leaders on social media and other platforms.

“We know voting is by secret ballot. We don’t want anyone to talk ill about each other. Let aspirants and their supporters campaign peacefully,” he stated.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago called for political tolerance in the region during the campaigns.

“Everyone is free to run his or her campaigns anywhere in Uasin Gishu, be it independent or political party candidates. My commitment is to leave a peaceful progressive county,” said Mr Mandago on social media.