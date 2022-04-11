Two young men seized for a string of rape, robberies in Eldoret

Two young men linked to a series of rape and robbery with violence cases in Langas estate, Eldoret, will be arraigned today.

The suspects were arrested at the weekend and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have linked them to a recent spate of robberies and sexual offences including defilement and rape in Kapseret, Uasin-Gishu County.

County police Commander Ayub Gitonga confirmed the arrests of Kelvin Kipkemboi and Enock Kirwa, both aged 20.

“Our officers arrested the suspects on Saturday morning following a raid conducted by detectives from our county police headquarters,” said Mr Gitonga

The suspects were found with several valuables suspected to have been stolen.

Positively identified

Police said the two were positively identified by their victims.

They have been linked to sexual assaults on students from Eldoret National Polytechnic. One recent incident happened on March 26, when the suspects entered the rental house of a student and attacked her.

Langas residents said the suspects are members of an armed gang.

Police also said the suspects were behind the defiling of a 16-year-old girl a week ago.

The suspects were also said to have been involved in house break-ins, where they drug women and children before sexually assaulting them.

Police described the arrests of the two men as a breakthrough.

“We have been burning the midnight oil in pursuit of these dangerous machete-wielding criminals, who have been tormenting residents of Langas and its environs,” said a senior DCI officer involved in the crackdown.

Another suspect believed to have received stolen electronic goods, identified as Julius Kyalo, was also arrested.