Two students charged with murder choose plea bargaining

Two high school students charged with the murder of a man seven months ago have chosen plea bargaining as they yearn to reconcile with his family.

The two who are in Form Four and Form Two respectively – told Justice Reuben Nyakundi of the Eldoret High Court that the deceased man’s family had embraced the idea.

The accused are represented by lawyer Nathan Oburu.

They were arrested on January 6 in connection with the murder of Dennis Kiplimo.

They allegedly clobbered the man after one of them busted him stealing from his house in Osorongai village in Turbo sub-county, Uasin Gishu County.

Court documents show that Kiplimo was beaten by a mob before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

One of the students is out on a bond of Sh400,000 while his co-accused is remanded at the Eldoret GK prison after he failed to raise the bond slapped on him by the court.

There was a light moment in court after lawyer Oburu pleaded with the judge in his second attempt to release him on a free bond, arguing that his client was a student.

But the judge rejected his request, telling the lawyer to stop trying to convert his court into a mercy court.

"I am saying no to your request for me to have mercy on your client by releasing him on free bond. Mr Oburu, stop turning my court into mercy of court," declared Justice Nyakundi, sending the people in court into laughter.