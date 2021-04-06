Two die after lorry plunges into river in Uasin Gishu

The two perished after their lorry plunged into Kipkaren River.

By  Titus Ominde

A driver and a turnboy died in a road crash on the Eldoret-Webuye highway on Monday evening.

