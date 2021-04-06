Two die after lorry plunges into river in Uasin Gishu

A driver and a turnboy died in a road crash on the Eldoret-Webuye highway on Monday evening.

The two perished after their lorry plunged into River Kipkaren which runs along the border of Uasin Gishu and Kakamega counties.

Lugari police commander Bernard Ndung’u said the lorry was transporting sugarcane to Busibwabo Sugar Mill in Busia County when the driver lost control of the vehicle while approaching the river.

Mr Ndung’u said three other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The driver died on the spot and his turnboy died on the way to Lumakanda Sub-County Hospital in Lugari.

Efforts by residents to rescue the two were unsuccessful because the overloaded lorry was partially submerged in the flooded river.